FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Improvements to Creekmore Park in Fort Smith are underway, according to a Facebook post from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The city says multiple improvements are expected to be completed at the park throughout 2024 including converting the sandbox into a picnic and patio area and fixing walking paths so they meet ADA requirements.

(Courtesy: City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department)

(Courtesy: City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department)

(Courtesy: City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department)

(Courtesy: City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department)

(Courtesy: City of Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department)

A custom train-themed toddler play area will be built near the train depot. Also, Spring toys will be replaced with new swingsets.

In addition to the play areas, the miniature train’s tracks will receive an update along with a new tunnel and trestle bridge for its travels.

Sidewalks and drainage improvements will be made.

For more information on the projects underway at Creekmore Park, click here.