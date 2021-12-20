Rental assistance deadline extended for Arkansans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you are needing state rental assistance, the deadline to apply is extended.

Communications Director for the Department of Human Services, Amy Webb said the original deadline was a few days away on December 31, but now there is no set deadline anymore. It will go until the general rent relief funds run out.

“We’ve all been through this pandemic,” said Samuel Lopez. “A lot of people have either lost their jobs.”

Lopez relies on rental assistance along with many other Arkansans. Webb added that the DHS is getting applicants daily.

“We had initially had the program through the end of December, but we still have funding available so we are extending it,” Webb said.

Benton and Washington counties are using county funds for rental assistance… but every other county in the state is relying on these state funds. Webb said when it comes to state funds, so far in 2021, $50 million has gone towards rental assistance in Arkansas.

“We know that there were a lot of people who were facing eviction or really struggling they had utilities that had turned off or were overdue so we know this is a real tangible benefit for people.”

Those eligible can apply for up to 15 months of unpaid rent or utilities from as late as April of 2020. Webb said DHS will be watching it week to week to determine when the end date will be.