ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Friendly Bookstore is preparing for its grand reopening on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’ve been to The Friendly Bookstore before, you might not recognize it now. It moved for the fourth time to a building more than twice as big as its last location.

The Friendly Bookstore is now located at 1114 W. Poplar Place.

Rebecca Bauwens is a volunteer at the nonprofit and said the new space will make a big difference. All the money made from used book sales goes towards making education opportunities more accessible.

“We are 100 percent volunteer-run and all of our proceeds go to benefit the Rogers Public Library and works with school programs and literacy. It’s just a great way to support the community,” said Bauwens.

The money sent to the Rogers Public Library also helps fund its Summer Reading Program, computers and other equipment, and continuing education for library staff.

The Friendly Bookstore will be celebrating its reopening this Saturday with local vendors, a discount on its books and more. Here is what you can expect: