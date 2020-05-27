Reopening is not leading to new COVID-19 cases, Secy. of Health says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Reopening is not leading to new cases of COVID-19 according to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

He said the Department of Health is tracking new patients, and most have not gone to newly opened businesses.

He said, of the active cases, 1 percent went to a barbershop; .8 percent have gone to a restaurant in the last 14 days; .7 percent to a church; .3 percent to a hotel or motel; and .2 percent to a gym.

“We are seeing an upswing in cases. These don’t seem to be associated with these newly opened businesses but we’ll continue to keep a very close eye on that,” Smith said.

Arkansas began to loosen business restrictions one month ago starting with elective procedures.