Rep. Bruce Westerman continues Everyday Heroes tour in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman will continue his Everyday Heroes tour Monday, August 31.

The goal of the tour is to recognize people in the community who have stepped up to the plate to help during the COVID-19.

The tour will begin at 8:00 a.m. at American Soy Bean and Vegetable in Mulberry, AR. Westerman will be joined by Republican Senator John Boozman for the first portion of the event.

Event schedule for Northwest Arkansas:

Monday, Aug. 31

8:00 a.m – American Soy Bean and Vegetable with Sen. Boozman

Mulberry Community Center

29 Kirksey Parkway

Mulberry, AR, 72947

9:30 a.m. – CV’s Family Foods

700 West Commercial

Ozark, AR

11:00 a.m. – I-40 Travel Center

3202 Pence Lane

Ozark, AR, 72949

1:30 p.m. – Coleman Family Pharmacy

101 Fayetteville Ave.

Alma, AR, 72921

