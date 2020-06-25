Rep. Bruce Westerman talks injustice in policing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR) slams Democrats saying they refuse to work across the aisle on police reform.

Earlier today Democrats in the Senate blocked a vote to begin negotiations on the Republican’s police reform bill.

Meanwhile the Democrat’s bill the “Justice in Policing Act” is expected to pass the House.

Westerman says he plans to vote “no” since Republicans tried to offer amendments to their bill which he says were rejected by Democrats.

“To me, it says they’d rather keep this issue alive instead of solve a problem when everybody else is wanting to solve a problem,” he said.

Westerman says he feels this is a ploy by Democrats to keep this issue in the headlines going into an election year.

Both reform bills have stark differences.

Republicans are calling for grant money to assist in the optional purchase of body cameras.

In the Justice in Policing Act, Democrats propose that body cameras be mandatory for departments.

That policing act also bans chokeholds and no-knock-warrants whereas Republicans would use federal funding to discourage the use.

Democrats also want to make it easier for victims of police brutality to sue police departments.

Both sides of the aisle agree on one thing: lynching should be a federal hate crime.