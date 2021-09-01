Rep. Steve Womack calls for transparency in Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another US lawmaker from Arkansas calls for accountability for how the US withdrew from Afghanistan.

This comes after 13 US service members and dozens of innocent civilians were killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport last week.

U.S. Congressman Steve Womack was in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, September 1.

He says what happened at in Kabul is heartbreaking, and that the Biden administration needs to be transparent on its decision to pull out of Afghanistan.

“Would we like a do-over? I don’t think there’s any question we’d like a do-over,” Womack said. “We have to have accountability for the people that were making the decisions whether it was the president or anybody else within the administration. We need accountability for exactly what happened and why it happened.”