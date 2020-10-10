Rep. Steve Womack honors Bernice Young Elementary

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each year the U.S. Department of Education recognizes hundreds of public schools across the country for its high levels of performance and educational excellence.

This year, Bernice Young Elementary School in Springdale was nominated as a National Blue Ribbon of Distinction recipient.

Congressman Steve Womack spoke with students, teachers, and administrators and presented a congressional medallion to honor their accomplishments.

He also donated books from the Library of Congress.

The National Blue Ribbon award recognizes schools that have achieved high levels of performance or made significant improvements in closing the achievement gap.

Young is one of five Arkansas schools honored this year.