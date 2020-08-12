Rep. Steve Womack meets with Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce members

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Representative Steve Womack of Arkansas met with Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce members to focus on economic development and local community priorities.

Then Womack met with local military leaders to discuss a project to bring in foreign f-35 airplanes to a site in Fort Smith.

He says it’s still an ongoing discussion, but a decision will be made in the winter.

Womack also visited Rheem , a manufacturing company, to check up on priority issues needed to have continued success.

“We’re going to make the very best case we can for Fort Smith,” he said.

Another visit or virtual visit for a site survey to host planes in Fort Smith will be taking place in October.

