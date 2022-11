FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack has been projected by The Associated Press to win re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives on November 8.

Womack is projected to defeat Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays and Libertarian Michael J. Kalagias.

“People are voting with their feet right now,” Womack said at his election watch party. “They want to see some change.”

Womack has been serving District 3 since 2010.