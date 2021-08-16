Rep. Steve Womack responds to Biden’s Afghanistan address

WASHINGTON, DC (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack released a statement following President Biden’s speech on the the unfolding events in Afghanistan.

Womack says the Biden administration showed a lack of leadership and had no plan of withdrawal.

No amount of deflection can absolve President Biden of the lack of leadership and responsibility shown in Afghanistan. This calamitous situation is a direct result of a withdrawal executed with no strategy or blueprint. It was preventable. His speech still leaves our nation asking – what is the plan? Right now, America is projecting weakness to our adversaries and failure to our allies. Our immediate priority must be getting American citizens and our Afghan partners—who worked alongside our troops—to safety. Rep. Steve Womack

Biden spoke August 17 after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport as thousands tried to flee following the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.