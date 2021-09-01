Rep. Steve Womack tours mask facility in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack tours a facility in Rogers on Wednesday, September 1, that produces face masks for people across the country.

Efofex produces nearly 750,000 disposable face masks each day.

Congressman Womack says the facility is a way to bring face mask production back to the US and Northwest Arkansas in particular.

“The demand here is not just the pandemic, but it’s a local company here that is using these masks across the spectrum, across the United States with their associates,” Womack said. “That’s what’s creating the demand for the throughput here.”

The majority of masks produced by Efofex are used by Walmart associates.