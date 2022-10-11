CECIL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local farmers are sharing the economic and environmental challenges they’re facing.

As part of his agriculture tour of the Fourth District, Rep. Bruce Westerman met with Franklin County farmers in Cecil on October 11.

They discussed how inflation and the drought are impacting their ability to feed livestock.

Westerman says one way to find a solution is to hear from people facing the problem every day.

“We have a farm bill coming up in the next Congress, and it’s very important to get out and talk to the people who are actually farming,” Westerman. “You know they have struggles that they go through, and again, right now it’s high input cost, it’s finding labor.”

Westerman went on to say the increase in farming costs will be felt in the grocery store and will affect fixed and low-income families.