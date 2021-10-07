Rep. Westerman talks supply chain issues while touring trucking company

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman visited with truckers to talk about supply chain issues.

Part of his annual Agriculture Tour Across the Fourth District, Westerman stopped by Lew Thompson and Sons Trucking in Huntsville.

Westerman says he’s looking for ways to help farmers and truckers at the federal level as they deal with national supply chain problems.

“We’ve got phenomenal trucking companies here in the state of Arkansas,” Westerman said. “Really the leaders, I think, in the nation as far as trucking goes, but they’re facing some struggles, too.”

Westerman says an increase in fuel prices and a driver shortage all play into the supply chain issues.