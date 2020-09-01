Rep. Westerman visits Alma as part of Everyday Heroes tour

U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) continues his tour recognizing those keeping our state healthy during this health crisis.

Today Westerman made a stop at Coleman Family Pharmacy in Alma as a part of his “Everyday Heroes tour”.

He said employees working to keep our community safe are the everyday heroes he wants to applaud for their hard work.

“There’s a whole group of people who work exposed everyday that don’t have the option to work remotely and we just wanted to come by and say thank you and recognize them for the work they’re doing,” he said.

Westerman continues his tour this week making stops in Malvern, Crossett, and Sheridan, Arkansas.