Rep. Westerman visits Alma as part of Everyday Heroes tour

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) continues his tour recognizing those keeping our state healthy during this health crisis.

Today Westerman made a stop at Coleman Family Pharmacy in Alma as a part of his “Everyday Heroes tour”.

He said employees working to keep our community safe are the everyday heroes he wants to applaud for their hard work.

“There’s a whole group of people who work exposed everyday that don’t have the option to work remotely and we just wanted to come by and say thank you and recognize them for the work they’re doing,” he said.

Westerman continues his tour this week making stops in Malvern, Crossett, and Sheridan, Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers