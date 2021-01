LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas Representative Steve Womack stopped to thank the Arkansas National Guard members outside the D.C. Capitol building.

Womack, a 30-year veteran of the Arkansas National Guard, thanked the 142nd brigade as they helped secure the building ahead of the inauguration.

He was also able to take part in promoting first Sgt. Dennis Huynh of Fort Smith to Sgt. Major.