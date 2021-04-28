Arkansas lawmakers respond to President Biden’s address to Congress

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton and Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas responded to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

In a statement, Senator Cotton said, “Tonight, President Biden promised the nation higher taxes, crushing debt, and open borders. His radical agenda is dead on arrival.”

In a separate statement, Womack said, “In the last nearly 100 days, President Biden’s calls for ‘unity’ have stood in stark contrast with reality. Tonight’s speech was no different. It outlined proposals to massively expand the government and spend trillions more. He has ceded complete control to the far left, and they are mortgaging our children’s future with massive debt to finance their socialist agenda.”

“You don’t recover from a pandemic by raising taxes, creating an immigration crisis, gutting jobs, eviscerating business opportunity, diminishing energy independence, and appeasing our adversaries. Package it however you like—their actions are nothing more than generational theft. We need the Administration to prioritize the American people, not the wants of radical progressives,” Womack said.