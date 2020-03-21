Rep. Womack says Congress needs to support local businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Representative Steve Womack said Congress needs to support small businesses during this time.

In response to the virus, businesses are closing and lines are forming at unemployment offices.

Right now, lawmakers are considering a proposal to send $1,200 to Americans to help them get through these tough economic times.

Womack discussed the idea today while speaking in Fort Smith.

“Small business is what drives the American economy. So I am most concerned about the individuals I spoke of and the small businesses and what they mean to the economy. Let’s do everything we can to get them back on their feet and I think when that happens, you’ll begin to see this economy recover,” Womack said.

Lawmakers are currently negotiating a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan.