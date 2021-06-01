Rep. Womack talks NWA infrastructure at Ozark Regional Transit

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit works toward connecting communities in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas representative Steve Womack checked in with ORT Executive Director Joel Gardner and his team, today.

Together they discussed the future of Northwest Arkansas’ infrastructure.

Gardner says every city is different and finding a way to connect them all is important.

“So, something like a bus rapid transit, that’s running through. That’s getting people back and forth to work, back and forth to entertainment. And, also once you get off in any one town you can get around those individual towns,” Gardner said.

Womack also toured ORT’s new administration building in Springdale.

It was funded in part through federal grants.