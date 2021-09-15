Rep. Womack visits, donates computers to Fort Smith Boys Home

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack makes a trip to the River Valley to visit a new facility at the Fort Smith Boys Home.

The congressman also left behind four computers as a gift for the home.

Womack’s local office recently bought new computers and didn’t want the old ones to go to waste since they are still in good working condition.

Womack says he couldn’t think of a better place in the region to give a helping hand.

“They are literally changing lives,” Womack said. “They just need help and the resources are hard to come by to buy this kind of equipment and while it’s still got a functional use that’s one less thing they have to worry about procuring.”

Womack specifically called out the importance of kids gaining computer skills based on the way industry is moving in Arkansas, and that he thinks the computers donated to the boys home can make a difference in the kids’ lives.