ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elkins Elementary School was visited by Representative Steve Womack on Friday, September 2.

Students and teachers showed off their latest technology and curriculums offered such as the increased technical activities like drone and robotic programs.

“It’s really refreshing for me to see the young people of Elkins, and some of our other schools being exposed to these curriculum,” Rep. Womack said. “So that they can prepare themselves for those kinds of jobs if that’s in fact where they want to go.”

Rep. Womack is using his August recess to visit schools across Arkansas.