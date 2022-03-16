FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a survey by LendingTree, 46% of American taxpayers plan to put refund money into their savings this year, which is up from 41% in 2021 and 40% in 2020.

The IRS had already received 45.4 million individual returns as of February 25, a 0.3% jump from the prior season. The survey of over 1,000 respondents also found that 37% of people will pay off debt, including 48% of parents with kids younger than 18.

The study found that 46% of taxpayers are relying on a refund this year, down from 55% in 2021 but up from 40% in 2020. Just 12% of taxpayers would take out a personal loan or use their credit card to pay their taxes this year, down from 22% last year.

Half of taxpayers feel that they pay too much in taxes, with Republicans (58%) more likely to believe this than independents (51%) and Democrats (42%).

