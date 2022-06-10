FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A survey of 4,121 employees by GreenBuildingElements.com has revealed that 70% of employees in Arkansas who began work from home (WFH) positions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have never met their colleagues in person.

According to a press release, that figure was highest in Nebraska, where 89% hadn’t met their workmates face-to-face. At the other end of the spectrum, only 17% of those in Kentucky and Montana haven’t met their colleagues properly.

The survey found that just 41% of employees said their company regularly organizes online social events to help with bonding. However, over half of WFH employees (58%) said their relationships with their work colleagues are actually better since not working in an in-person office environment.

When it comes to the ways WFH colleagues communicate, the most use Zoom (41%), while 35% use Teams, 10% use Slack, 8% use WhatsApp and 6% use Skype. Around half of at-home workers said they mostly interact with their colleagues socially via messaging services and use features such as group chats so more people can get involved.

Lastly, 17% of those who are currently working from home (and who have the option of working from the office), said they’d be more likely to return if employers made the workspace an eco-friendlier environment. This could include things like installing solar panels and energy-saving lightbulbs, or encouraging team members to bring their own mugs to work, rather than using single-use plastic or coffee cups.

The complete results of the report are available here.