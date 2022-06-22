FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With nearly 80% of U.S. adults saying that they will take some sort of road trip this summer, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.

To help travelers plan a fun and wallet-friendly road trip, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics and Arkansas was ranked the 5th-worst for summer driving. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.

Here’s how The Natural State fared in some of the categories:

39 th – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 21 st – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

– Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room 35 th – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 41 st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 34 th – Car Thefts per Capita

– Car Thefts per Capita 32 nd – Access to Scenic Byways

– Access to Scenic Byways 48th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

New York, Minnesota and Texas were ranked in the top three spots. The full report is available here.