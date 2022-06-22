FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With nearly 80% of U.S. adults saying that they will take some sort of road trip this summer, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips.
To help travelers plan a fun and wallet-friendly road trip, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics and Arkansas was ranked the 5th-worst for summer driving. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs.
Here’s how The Natural State fared in some of the categories:
- 39th – Number of Attractions
- 21st – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
- 35th – Nightlife Options per Capita
- 41st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita
- 34th – Car Thefts per Capita
- 32nd – Access to Scenic Byways
- 48th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled
New York, Minnesota and Texas were ranked in the top three spots. The full report is available here.