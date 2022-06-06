FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 6, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on “2022’s Best & Worst State Economies” and Arkansas is ranked in the bottom ten in the United States.

According to a press release, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across “28 key indicators of economic performance and strength” in order to determine America’s top economic performers. The data set ranges from change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Overall, Arkansas came in 43rd. Here is how The Natural State ranked in several categories, with “1st” being best and “51st” being worst:

26 th – Change in GDP

– Change in GDP 47 th – Exports per Capita

– Exports per Capita 29 th – Startup Activity

– Startup Activity 51 st – % of Jobs in High-Tech Industries

– % of Jobs in High-Tech Industries 43 rd – Annual Median Household Income

– Annual Median Household Income 34 th – Change in Nonfarm Payrolls

– Change in Nonfarm Payrolls 23rd – Unemployment Rate

The full report is available here.