FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Americans started 2022 off with over $1 trillion in collective credit card debt, and on July 26 the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on the U.S. states with the highest and lowest credit card debts.

Arkansas checked in with the second-lowest sustainable amount of credit card debt in the nation. Only Mississippi ranked lower. The ranking methodology factored in the cost and time required to pay off balances.

The three locations with the highest debt in the rankings were Alaska, Washington D.C. and Washington state.

The median debt amount in Arkansas was listed as $1,949, with an average time to pay that off calculated as 10 months and 19 days.

The full report is available here.