FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A team at HighSpeedInternet.com analyzed the data from its internet speed test tool to determine which states have the fastest internet in the country.

The Natural State checks in on the slow end, ranking as the state with the 6th-slowest connection speed in the country. The national average showed improvement in 2022, with a 99.3 Mbps average internet speed, a 20% increase.

Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland took the top three spots in the report’s rankings. The states slower than Arkansas were Idaho, Maine, Wyoming, Montana and West Virginia.

The top three states each had speeds over 144 Mbps, while the three states at the bottom were all slower than 70 Mbps. The data comes from speed tests taken across 2,733 US cities from February 1, 2021, to March 9, 2022, and it required a minimum of 100 speed tests for cities to be included in the data set.

The complete results of the report are available here.