FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a recent study by WalletHub, some states across the nation are having trouble filling open jobs and hiring workers.

The Natural State was ranked as one of the states struggling the least with this issue, checking in at #41 in the rankings.

The report ranked Alaska, Kentucky and Georgia as the states having the most trouble filling job openings. The study used data from the last month and the last twelve months in their rankings.

New York, Washington DC and Connecticut were named as struggling the least in hiring.

The entire report is available here.