FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by valuepenguin.com sought to identify the quality of prenatal and maternal care in the different states across the nation.

According to that report, Arkansas ranked 35th overall. One of the metrics used in the study was maternal care providers per 100,000 women aged 15 and older, and The Natural State ranked dead last in this category.

Some key findings from the report were as follows:

New England states offer the best access to prenatal and maternal care . New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut took the top spots. The other New England state, Maine, landed further back in 17th.

. New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut took the top spots. The other New England state, Maine, landed further back in 17th. New Hampshire finished with the highest overall score . The Granite State has the highest percentage of women of childbearing age with a primary care provider. Meanwhile, its OB-GYNs and hospital maternity departments rate second-highest based on quality of care.

. The Granite State has the highest percentage of women of childbearing age with a primary care provider. Meanwhile, its OB-GYNs and hospital maternity departments rate second-highest based on quality of care. Texas, one of the nation’s most populous states, finished with the lowest overall score . Although Texas has middle-of-the-road quality of care according to the report, far fewer women have access to it. The state is last in the percentage of women of childbearing age who have health insurance and who have a primary care provider.

. Although Texas has middle-of-the-road quality of care according to the report, far fewer women have access to it. The state is last in the percentage of women of childbearing age who have health insurance and who have a primary care provider. The infant mortality rate in the U.S. is 5.6 per 1,000 live births, according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is 18 per 100,000 live births, according to 2020 data compiled by Surgo Ventures.

The complete results of the report are available here.