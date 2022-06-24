FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by move.org sought to identify the most and least LGBTQ-friendly states for families in the U.S.

According to the report, Arkansas ranked at the very bottom with an overall score of 6.7 on a 1-100 rating scale. The District of Columbia, Massachusetts and California claimed the three top spots in the rankings.

According to move.org, states were scored using a points system based on “the legal protections they afford LGBTQ+ citizens and how many LGBTQ+ people reside in them.” The points went from 1 (the worst possible score) to 100 (the best possible score). Other quality of life elements like affordability, climate, or culture were not a factor in the rankings.

The laws and factors examined in each state were:

Nondiscrimination laws: States with laws that prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity scored higher than states without such laws.

These were some of the key findings in the report:

Arkansas, Wyoming and South Carolina are the three worst states to raise an LGBTQ+ family. None of these states have laws or policies protecting LGBTQ+ individuals.

Washington DC was included in the rankings since it doesn’t belong to any single state. And, because of the district’s comprehensive laws and protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, it ranked as the best place in the country for LGBTQ+ families. Its LGBTQ+ population comprises almost 10% of its total population, making DC more LGBTQ-dense than any state.

All of the top 10 best states for raising an LGBTQ+ family are blue states.

Nevada landed position #14 on our list, meaning it scored higher than any other swing state.

At position 22, Utah scored higher for LGBTQ-inclusive laws than any other red state.

20 states have passed conversion therapy bans in the last 5 years. 22 states still have no laws or policies banning conversion therapy.

The complete results of the report are available here.