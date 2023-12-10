FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The recently released Arkansas Civic Health Index ranks Arkansas last in political participation.

“It’s a little disappointing, but I honestly get it,” said Emma Stanton, a 20-year-old voter who manages Baked by Kori in Rogers.

She says her dad urged her at a young age to stay engaged politically.

“I wanted to be involved during 2020, and I missed the cutoff by a couple of months. So, I knew as soon as I could, I wanted to register,” said Stanton.

She says she understands why some people don’t vote. According to the Civic Health Index, people who decide to sit out on election night say it’s because of difficulties voting. These include wait times, long lines, and feeling their voices aren’t being heard or represented.

“Everything’s so sprawled out for some people. It might take them half an hour to get to a polling location, and I have to work. So, I can understand how it might be difficult,” said Stanton.

“That’s one of the primary impediments that you could vote on a Tuesday, and you might have to go stand in line for a while. That means it begins to take time off from work,” said Bill Shreckhise, a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas.

He says more voters between 18 and 21 are heading to the polls. That’s why he believes teaching about civics should start at a young age.

“Research has found that if you start off doing that sort of thing when you’re younger, then you’re more likely to participate in community activities later on in life,” said Shreckhise.

He says what plays a big part in turnout is getting Arkansans interested in elections and the people representing them.

“When it comes to political participation in a democracy, people who make decisions on our behalf need to understand what we want,” said Shreckhise.

As for Stanton, she feels speaking up and using your right to vote are important.

“It’s easy to feel small, but there are still things you can do to help make it feel like your voice matters,” said Stanton.

You can find out more about Arkansas’ voter turnout, here.