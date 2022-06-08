FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the 2022 midterm election getting closer and 69% of black Americans registered to vote compared to 74.2% of white Americans, WalletHub released a report on the best states for racial equality in civic engagement.

In order to determine which states have the most racial equality in civic engagement, WalletHub compared 48 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics and Arkansas ranked 42nd. The data set compares the difference between white and black Americans in areas like the share of single-parent households, the volunteer rate and voter registration numbers.

The top five states in the rankings were New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah, California and Montana.

The full report is available here.