FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report analyzing roads in every state across the country has named those in The Natural State the second-most dangerous.

Arkansas was found safer than only Mississippi in the report that uses metrics like fatality rate per capita, fatality rate per vehicle miles traveled and fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers. The report from 100injured.care ranked every state and gave each one a “road danger rating” from 1-10.

The top five most dangerous states according to the report are as follows, including the report’s road danger rating:

Mississippi, 9.93 Arkansas, 9.59 South Carolina, 9.59 Montana, 9.12 New Mexico, 8.98

The entire report is available here.