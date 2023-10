LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has released the latest data on viral respiratory diseases.

Arkansas reported 160 influenza-related deaths in the 2022-23 flu season including two pediatric deaths. Of those deaths, 76.3% were not vaccinated or had an unknown vaccine status.

No flu deaths have been reported in this season so far. The state has seen 478 COVID-19 deaths since in 2023.