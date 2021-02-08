Report: Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir being courted by UCF

JONESBORO, Ark. – Just a week after the historic announcement that Arkansas State would finally face the University of Arkansas in football, the school’s athletic director may be headed out the door.

A new report Monday by Yahoo Sports indicates that Athletic Director Terry Mohajir is being targeted by the University of Central Florida to lead that program.

Mohajir has overseen the Red Wolves athletics programs since September of 2012. During that time the programs have seen tremendous growth and success.

Under his oversight, the athletic department’s budget increased by more than 180 percent in his first year. Mohajir has also led efforts that saw updates and overhauls at many school facilities estimated to have cost around $90 million. He also has brought in new partnership, signing deals with Adidas and Learfield Sports to bring the new resources to the school.

In addition to the recent deal that will see the first-ever football matchup between Arkansas State and the Razorbacks, Mohajir also brought Butch Jones in at the end of the 2020 season to become the next head football coach for the Red Wolves.

If Mohajir was to head to Orlando, hiring a new head football coach would likely be his first order of business. Former UCF head coach Josh Heupel left to go to Tennessee last month, following now-former UCF AD Danny White.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.