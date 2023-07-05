ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A nationwide issue has impacted Arkansas residents. Catalytic converter thefts have increased more than a thousand percent in just three years.

In 2019, Arkansas had 19 catalytic converter thefts; by 2022, 329 catalytic converters were stolen, causing a 1631% increase, according to data from BeenVerified.

Nationally, from 2020 to 2022 catalytic converter thefts increased by 540%.

Car insurance companies and police departments reported the nationwide surge of thefts. BeenVerified compared state and national statistics of associated Google searches. It found for every 10 searches amounted to one reported theft, according to the website.

Even with the increase, Arkansas was not placed in the top 10 hot spots.

In 2020, the top cars for catalytic converter thefts were Toyota Prius, according to BeenVerified data.

Below are tips suggested preventing catalytic converter theft from BeenVerified.

How to stop catalytic converter theft