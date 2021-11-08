Report: Fayetteville cost of living is high for the state, below average nationally

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of Fayetteville spend an average of $1,707 a month on the 10 most common household bills, according to a report from doxo inc.

This is 11.9% higher than the state average of $1,525, and 9.6% lower than the national average of $1,889.

Fayetteville ranked 3rd out of the 21 cities and towns in Arkansas doxo analyzed data for, trailing only Little Rock/N. Little Rock/Conway ($1,743) and Magnolia ($1,711).

According to the report, Arkansas is the second-most affordable state ($1,525) in the U.S., trailing only West Virginia ($1,499). The monthly cost of living in Arkansas is 19.3% lower than the national average.

Hawaii ($2,755), California ($2,562) and New Jersey ($2,543) are the most expensive states to live in.

The entire report is available here.