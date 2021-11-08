Report: Fayetteville cost of living is high for the state, below average nationally

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of Fayetteville spend an average of $1,707 a month on the 10 most common household bills, according to a report from doxo inc.

This is 11.9% higher than the state average of $1,525, and 9.6% lower than the national average of $1,889.

Fayetteville ranked 3rd out of the 21 cities and towns in Arkansas doxo analyzed data for, trailing only Little Rock/N. Little Rock/Conway ($1,743) and Magnolia ($1,711).

According to the report, Arkansas is the second-most affordable state ($1,525) in the U.S., trailing only West Virginia ($1,499). The monthly cost of living in Arkansas is 19.3% lower than the national average.

Hawaii ($2,755), California ($2,562) and New Jersey ($2,543) are the most expensive states to live in.

The entire report is available here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers