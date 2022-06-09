FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a recent report by doxo.com, Arkansas is one of the most affordable states in the U.S., but those monthly bills are a bit higher for residents of Fayetteville.

The report found that The Natural State is ranked 49th out of 50 when it comes to the total cost of monthly household bills, with an average of $1,552. Only West Virginia was lower, at $1,452.

The top three most expensive states were Hawaii, California and New Jersey.

The report found that Fayetteville’s household bills were 7.9% higher than the state average, ranking it the 13th-most expensive city in Arkansas. That is still 16.4% lower than the national average.

The data in the report broke spending down into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills and more. The entire report is available here.