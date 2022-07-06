A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the nation is buzzing with rental activity and increased rent prices, RentCafe.com conducted a survey to determine the most competitive rental markets in the country.

Fayetteville came in at the top of the hottest small-sized rental markets for 2022. The Northwest Arkansas college town checked in with a “competitive score” of 118.6 in grading that included metrics such as average vacant days, percentage of occupied apartments, and share of new apartments available.

Madison, Wisconsin and Knoxville, Tennessee ranked second and third in the small-sized market, with Tulsa at #6 and Little Rock at #14. Florida took three of the top four spots for rental competition in large markets, with Miami-Dade County at #1.

