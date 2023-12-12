FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/FOX24) — A recent report revealed that Fort Smith has 605 active water leaks.

The report was given to the city by Lance McAvoy, the director of water utilities for Fort Smith.

City administrator Carl E. Geffken said the number “goes up and down over time because the water leaks are not all brand new. Some of them are old”.

Geffken stated that the water utilities prioritize reports according to urgency. “We assess them. We prioritize them depending on the need, and then we get to them as we go down the list,” Geffken said.

McAvoy says that residents with no water flow or no water at all are prioritized first, and then other reports not under the emergency category will be taken care of in the order it is received.

The report also said an aging infrastructure and personnel shortage are the main factors for the spike in water leaks.

“What we’re experiencing now is a product of decades going back to the 1980s and 1990s,” Geffken said. “I’m just fortunate enough to be the city administrator while we have to face it now.”

“Every municipality, every utility department that supplies water will tell you that, yes, water leaks are something that they fight,” McAvoy said. “We seem to have a lot of them, but some of our lines that are in the ground have been there for over 100 years. And, we’re seeing them all over the place.”

The report stated the utility department repaired 210 leaks in the third quarter. McAvoy and Geffken both emphasized that the city is working hard to make sure needs are being met, but they are resolving an issue that has been years in the making.

“I can guarantee everyone in our area that when we turn over a rock and find an issue, we don’t put that rock back. We fix it,” Geffken said.

The utility department stated that they plan to propose a water increase at the city council meeting on December 12.