FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As March Madness is beginning, the person-finance website WalletHub conducted research, looking to find the best cities for college basketball fans in 2022 and found Fayetteville, Ark. landed relatively high on the list in two categories.

The first, WalletHub named Fayetteville the 10th best small city for basketball fans, and the second, the 17th best overall city for fans.

To find this year’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub referenced more than 290 cities using nine metrics, including the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each, plus stadium capacity and social media engagement.

Specifically, Fayetteville landed at No. 49 in winning percentage, No. 32 in conference championships, No. 16 in national titles, No. 19 in social media engagement, and No. 66 in stadium capacity.

Among the top five overall cities were Durham, N.C. at No. 1, followed by Storrs, Conn., Lexington, Ky., Lawrence, Kan., and Los Angeles, Calif.

Ahead of Fayetteville in the small cities category, are West Point, N.Y., Loretto, Pa., College Park, Md., Kingston, R.I., Fayette, Miss., Chapel Hill, N.C., East Lansing, Mich., Lawrence, Kan., Storrs, Conn.

WalletHub also researched various statistics and facts about March Madness, the pinnacle point for college basketball, and found just how much money is gained and lost throughout the month.

The website found $13.8 billion is lost for corporations due to unproductive workers during the NCAA tournament, $1.16 billion in annual revenue for the NCAA in 2021, more than double the amount earned in 2020 and topping pre-pandemic revenues.

University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari is the highest-paid coach in the NCAA, with a $8.1 million salary. There is also a 46 times difference between the average NBA rookie salary ($3.3 million) and a Division 1 men’s athletic scholarship ($71.4K).

To see more of WalletHub’s findings, visit their website here.