FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 13, Google released its Economic Impact Report for Arkansas, sharing that it helped provide $2.03 billion of economic activity in 2021 for tens of thousands of Arkansas businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers who used Google products to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve.

According to a press release, more than 171,000 Arkansas businesses received requests for directions, phone calls, bookings, reviews and other direct connections to their customers from Google in 2021. Google is helping people learn digital skills so they can reach new customers and find new job opportunities. Grow with Google has partnered with more than 80 organizations to train more than 106,000 Arkansans on digital skills, including public libraries, chambers of commerce, community colleges, and more.

The Google Career Certificates program provides online job training and prepares job seekers for careers in high-growth fields like data analytics and IT Support–with no degree or experience required. To help more people access this program, Google announced a new $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund that aims to drive over $1 billion in aggregate wage gains to support economic mobility for tens of thousands of underserved American workers. The Google Career Certificates are also free to all community colleges and career and technical education high schools to add to their curriculum.