ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Since the first school bell rang, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley schools have reported two students with guns on them and one student with a knife.

Over the past five years, handguns brought to school have increased across the state by 37%, while knives have dropped by 19%.

“Student safety isn't just the duty of teachers and the police, it is everyone's responsibility," said Rogers Public Information Officer Keith Foster. "In this case, it truly does take a village, and everyone must remain vigilant — teachers, police, students, parents we all have to work together."

Students who are likely to plan to harm are more likely to bring a gun to school said Foster.

Kayla Nabholz homeschools her children because of her concern for school safety. When she was pregnant with her daughter and learned about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, she said it hit her that the world is different now.

"The world is not as safe as it used to be, or it seems that way to me," Nabholz said.

It is crucial for those around to report weapons. Fayetteville School District had reported a student with a gun on Aug. 21.

"Someone had informed the high school that a student might be in possession of [a gun], we investigated it quickly," Fayetteville Public Schools Executive Director of Communications Allen Wilborn said.

He said the school responded quickly and they did not find any threats to students or staff. The student was removed from campus and an email was sent out to all parents in the Fayetteville School District.

"We sent an email to all the parents in the district...to please remind your children at home of the importance if you see something that's not right, tell someone," Wilborn said.

School Security

Technology has advanced how quickly information and misinformation spread throughout schools.

"It's critical to get the factual information out there as quickly as we can," Wilborn said.

Fayetteville School District has taken steps to ensure every school has upgraded cameras in front and is working toward extra security doors.

Two days after classes started, a student was found with a gun in his backpack at Fort Smith School District.

Fort Smith School District has formed a committee to investigate how more security measures can be added including weapon detection systems.

"How to funnel at times, 2,400 students through some sort of system," said Bill Hollenbeck, Chief of the FSSD Police Department. "We have to look at staffing levels. We also want to make sure that we utilize the taxpayer's money properly."

The police department routinely has active shooter drills and is expanding its police force.

"Times have changed. We've unfortunately seen horrific events, you know, at schools throughout our nation, at malls, at public places. So we're all on edge. And I think it's important that we're all vigilant," said Hollenbeck.