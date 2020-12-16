Report: Mike Huckabee moving back to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Governor Mike Huckabee is moving back to Arkansas, according to reports on Wednesday.

Huckabee, who served as governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, is leaving Florida to return to the Natural State, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette confirmed through text message on Wednesday amid rumors circulating on social media.

“True. Back as of this week,” Huckabee told the paper.

The Republican launched two failed bids for president in 2008 and 2016. After dropping out in 2016, Huckabee supported President Donald Trump’s campaign for the Republican nomination.

His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, served as Trump’s press secretary and is reportedly eyeing a run at the Arkansas governorship in 2022, when Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s term ends.