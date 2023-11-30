FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wells Fargo economists released their 2024 annual economic outlook.

According to chief economist Jay Bryson, mortgage rates are the highest since 2000. However, he expects the rates will slowly decrease next year.

Bryson predicts this decrease will benefit the housing market in 2024. He also suspects inflation will go down to as low as 2% by the end of next year.

“Inflation is going down and most Americans will feel that,” Bryson said. “They won’t see prices of food, prices of clothing go up as much as it has the last couple of years.”

Since housing prices increased, more people have been moving from coastal areas to more affordable areas such as the Sun Belt region.