Report names Fayetteville as Top 100 sports city in US, Boston #1

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Marty Houston

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a report by WalletHub that compared nearly 400 cities across America’s five largest sports, Fayetteville ranked in the top 100 in the nation, checking in at #95.

Boston, Massachusetts was ranked #1 overall.

According to a release from WalletHub, their ranking metrics included over 50 categories across five sports, with football weighted as most important (50%). Basketball (31%), baseball (27%), hockey (15%) and soccer (9%) were the other sports included.

Half a dozen other Arkansas cities made the overall list:

  • Conway, #169
  • Jonesboro, #182
  • Pine Bluff, #213
  • Little Rock, #291
  • N. Little Rock, #336
  • Springdale, #351

Fayetteville was ranked in the top 40 small cities for sports by WalletHub metrics.

Rounding out the top five overall after Boston were Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

The comprehensive results of the report are available here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers