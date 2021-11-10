Report names Fayetteville as Top 100 sports city in US, Boston #1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a report by WalletHub that compared nearly 400 cities across America’s five largest sports, Fayetteville ranked in the top 100 in the nation, checking in at #95.

Boston, Massachusetts was ranked #1 overall.

According to a release from WalletHub, their ranking metrics included over 50 categories across five sports, with football weighted as most important (50%). Basketball (31%), baseball (27%), hockey (15%) and soccer (9%) were the other sports included.

Half a dozen other Arkansas cities made the overall list:

Conway, #169

Jonesboro, #182

Pine Bluff, #213

Little Rock, #291

N. Little Rock, #336

Springdale, #351

Fayetteville was ranked in the top 40 small cities for sports by WalletHub metrics.

Rounding out the top five overall after Boston were Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

The comprehensive results of the report are available here.