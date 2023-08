FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center has been named the No. 1 hospital in Arkansas for the third straight year.

That’s according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2023-24 best hospitals list.

Washington Regional was also named the best hospital in the Ozark region.

For the list, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals and 12% earned the best hospitals ranking.

It was found that Washington Regional is high performing across 12 procedures.