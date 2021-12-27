Report: Non-fatal, private industry injuries and illnesses rose over 25% in 2020

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. Unemployment fraud in the U.S. has reached dramatic levels during the pandemic: more than $63 billion has been paid out improperly through fraud or errors since March 2020. Criminals are seizing on the opportunity created by the pandemic and are making false claims using stolen information. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Private industry employers in Arkansas reported 25,100 non-fatal injuries and illnesses in 2020, up from 19,100 in 2019, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics obtained these numbers through the annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses.

There were 13,030 non-fatal injuries and illnesses that caused a private industry worker to miss at least one day of work in 2020, compared to 4,490 cases in 2019.

Of these cases, 8,520 (65.4 percent) were categorized as other diseases due to viruses not elsewhere classified, which includes reported COVID-19 pandemic-related illnesses.

Fatal occupational injuries were not included in this study, and those statistics will be released in a separate publication later this year.

For additional information, please go to www.labor.arkansas.gov.