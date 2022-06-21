FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.

The results placed Oklahoma City eighth overall. Other cities in the region that ranked in the top half of the results were Tulsa (#37), Fort Smith (#57) and Little Rock (#63). Nationally, a pair of Idaho cities, Nampa and Boise, took the top two spots, with Fort Wayne, Indiana rounding out the top three.

The report constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories, which were then measured against the city’s per-capita budget. New York, San Francisco and Washington DC came in at the bottom of the study’s rankings.

The complete results from the report are available here.