FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has released its annual report on crime statistics, revealing a rise in certain crimes in 2022.

The report includes data from Jan 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The report details that in 2022, 15 rapes were reported, with 13 taking place on campus property. That’s up from 2021, which had 14 reported rapes and 2020, which had eight reported rapes.

Rape was not the only sex offense that increased, with the university reporting four cases of fondling in 2022, compared to only one in 2021.

For increases involving non-sexual crimes, burglary was up from 15 cases in 2021 to 18 in 2022 and motor vehicle theft cases increased from 18 cases in 2021 to 23 in 2022.

Not all crimes increased, however.

Aggravated assault was down to two cases in 2022, a slight difference from the three cases reported in 2021.

Robbery was also down with two cases in 2021 and zero in 2022.

The report notes zero murder, manslaughter, statutory rape, incest or arson cases.

Additionally, no hate crimes were reported in 2022.

Statistics regarding arrests and referrals for disciplinary action involving drugs, alcohol and weapons can be found below:

Liquor law arrests were down from 33 in 2021 to 30 in 2022.

Liquor law violations referred for disciplinary action were up from 584 in 2021 to 642 in 2022.

Drug law arrests were down from 74 in 2021 to 58 in 2022.

Drug law violations referred for disciplinary action were up from 68 in 2021 to 110 in 2022.

Illegal weapons possession arrests were down from four in 2021 to three in 2022.

Illegal weapons possession violations referred for disciplinary action were up from one in 2021 to five in 2022.

The full report can be found here.